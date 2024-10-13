Let’s stop insulting Organized Labour – Abraham Koomson

The strike, set for October 10, was called off after the government introduced new measures

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has urged Ghanaians to stop criticizing Organized Labour after they suspended a planned strike against illegal mining, or "galamsey."

He explained that the growing public insults are worsening divisions within the labour movement.



The strike, set for October 10, was called off after the government introduced new measures, including halting forest reserve mining and deploying military forces.

However, some labour groups, like the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), continued with their own strike, deepening internal rifts. Koomson called for calm and unity within the movement.



