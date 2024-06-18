Let's unite and rally behind Dr. Bawumia and the NPP – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has called on New Patriotic Party (NPP) members following the controversy surrounding Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent campaign tour.

Acknowledging concerns over his unannounced activities, Mr. Agyapong expressed regret, stating, “It didn’t go well with some of you, and I want to apologise for not informing you before I went on the campaign tour.”



He reassured the NPP of his commitment, dismissing rumours of his resignation or plans to run as an independent candidate. With the presidential primaries concluded, Mr. Agyapong highlighted the importance of unity within the party, saying, “As long as I am a member of the party, irrespective of what happened in the presidential primaries, I believe it is best for all of us to come together and rally support behind the party.”



Encouraging reconciliation, Mr. Agyapong called on his supporters to use his birthday as an occasion to mend fences within the party. He also urged Vice President Bawumia's supporters to join in supporting Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and the NPP’s collective goals, saying, “I plead with both sides to unite and rally behind Dr. Bawumia and the NPP.”