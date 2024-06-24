Let’s uphold rule of law — Chief Justice Torkornoo

The Chief Justice with the newly elected officers of the Justice Club at Accra High School

Source: GNA

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law for national development and urged students to pursue excellence in legal principles.

She made these remarks while swearing in six elected officers of the Justice Club at Accra High School.



The Club aims to foster an appreciation for constitutionality and legality among students. Established as part of the Chief Justice’s Mentoring Programme, the Club encourages understanding of the rule of law.

Professor Olivia Anku-Tsede highlighted the program's success in helping individuals pursue higher education. The Club will participate in an upcoming moot court competition.



Read full article