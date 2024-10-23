Let the Angel of Death strike anyone who has plotted to rig the 2024 elections — Archbishop Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, founder of Action Chapel, has prayed against those planning to rig the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

During a church service, he invoked the "angel of death" to strike individuals plotting election fraud, asking that their plans be exposed and backfire.



He emphasized the need for leaders who prioritize the nation's welfare over political parties.

The Archbishop urged Ghanaians to vote with conscience and conviction, warning that some individuals, if given power, would destroy the country. He called on his congregation to pray for God’s intervention in the upcoming elections.



