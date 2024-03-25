Let those who want 'dumsor' timetable bring it, I don’t know of any timetable – Energy Minister

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has come to the defense of President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration, asserting that despite the recent power challenges, the energy sector is far superior to the previous government's tenure under John Mahama.

Recent power outages in various regions, particularly Greater Accra, have sparked frustration among citizens, leading to calls for structured load-shedding schedules to aid in daily planning.



However, ECG has refuted the need for such schedules, maintaining that there is no official "dumsor."



Dr. Opoku Prempeh, speaking at the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region, emphasized that although challenges persist, the current energy situation is an improvement compared to the past.



“If you are comparing four years four years, the NPP administration Energy Sector is 300 times better than that of Mahama,” he said.

Highlighting the continuous nature of energy sector improvement, the minister reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the situation.



Regarding the absence of a load-shedding timetable, Dr. Opoku Prempeh supported ECG's stance, stating that implementing such a schedule would be detrimental to the country's interests, dismissing calls for its introduction.



“Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don’t know of any timetable because the ECG has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?” he quizzed.