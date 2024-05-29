Lil Win's accident: Yaa Brefo criticizes deceased child’s father

Nana Yaa Brefo

Amidst criticism of Lil Win over a tragic accident, Ghanaian presenter Nana Yaa Brefo has urged against hasty blame, suggesting the child's father shares responsibility for allowing the 3-year-old to sit in the front seat.

She advises refraining from swift judgment, citing the need for police investigation.

While empathizing with the grieving family, she advocates for justice if overspeeding led to the child's death.



Read full article