Limited Voter Registration: NDC Constituency Secretary and school proprietor arrested for registering minors

The two were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting in the registration of several students

Police in the Western Region have apprehended Bernard Afful, the Mpohor Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Rojer Miller, the proprietor of Voice of Christ Preparatory School, for their alleged involvement in registering minors during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

According to MyJoyOnline reports, Afful, 59, and Miller, 33, were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting in the registration of several students of the Voice of Christ Preparatory School who are believed to be underage.



The arrests followed intelligence received by the police indicating that Miller had registered his son, Gildolf Andoh, aged 16, and four other individuals in the ongoing registration process.

Police officers conducted a search at the school premises and discovered five voter ID cards bearing the names Gildolf Andoh, Christabel Obeng Damoah, Christiana Assan, Spendilove Nana Boah, and Edward Ntiakoh.



During interrogation, both suspects admitted to acting as guarantors for the five students, leading to their detention for further investigation. They have since been arraigned before court for prosecution.