List of 2024 UPSA Graduating Class -PhD Marketing

CampusBuzz

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: upsa

DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY IN MARKETING

DANKWA, Dan Duku

Effect of Religiosity on Attitudes and Purchase Intention: The Moderating Role of Perceived Value

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Nathan Austin

EKREMET, Kwabena

Exploring the Effect of Individual Motivational Drivers on Consumers’ Online Brand-Related Activities and the Consequent Brand Outcomes

Principal Supervisor: Dr. Bruno Schivinski

ERSKINE-SACKEY, Nancy Maame

The Influence of Digital Touchpoints on Customer Citizenship Behaviour in the Health Insurance Sector: The Mediating Role of Customer Experience

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Henry Boateng

INKUMSAH, Winston Asiedu

Developing the Dimensions of Public Education Sector Brand Equity and its Interrelationship with Trust, Loyalty and Empathy: Evidence from the Ghanaian Setting

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Bedman Narteh

INUSAH, Abdul-razak Rafico

The Determinants of Green Purchase Behaviour: The Mediating Roles of Green Knowledge, Green Government Policy and Green Customer Value

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Alexander Preko

KESSE, Appiah Asare

Frontline Employee Behavior and Brand Loyalty: A Moderated–Mediated Model

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Nathan Austin

NIMSAAH, Wilson Kwaku

Online Retailing: Ethical Marketing Practices and Online Purchase Intentions: Mediating Role of Customer Trust

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Alexander Preko, Principal

OPOKU, Razak Kojo

Political Branding Strategy and its Impact on Voters’ Decisions in Ghana

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Henry Boateng

SEDALO, Genevieve

Mobile Payment Adoption among Micro Small Medium Enterprises in Ghana: A Digital Marketing Perspective

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Henry Boateng

SETSOAFIA-TUKPEYI, Godwin

Customer Value Co-Creation and Customer Well-Being in Ghana’s Private Health Insurance Sector: The Moderating Role of Insurance Premium

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Ibrahim Mohammed

