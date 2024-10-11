List of schools qualified for NSMQ 2024 National Championship prelims from Ashanti Region

Campus Buzz

The Ashanti Region, renowned for its strong academic tradition, is once again gearing up to leave its mark on the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).



Recognized for producing highly competitive and resilient teams, the schools from this area are prepared to showcase their intellectual prowess and compete against the finest in the country.



As anticipation mounts for the preliminary rounds, we have assembled a roster of the 20 schools from the Ashanti Region that have secured spots in the 2024 NSMQ National Championship.



These schools are not just participating—they are aiming for victory.

Ashanti Region – Prelims Qualified Schools



Adanwomase SHS



Adventist SHS, Bantama



Afua Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS



