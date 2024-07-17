Lithium and Bauxite mining agreements laid in Parliament amidst drama

Parliament of Ghana

The government of Ghana has laid two significant mining lease agreements in Parliament: one with Barari DV for lithium exploitation at Ewoyaa and another with Ashanti Bauxite Company for bauxite mining at Nyinahini.

The process was contentious, with heated exchanges among minority MPs. Initially, a lack of quorum halted proceedings, but this was resolved.



Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza requested the agreements be referred to the Lands and Natural Resources Committee, not Mines and Energy, to avoid conflicts of interest.

Eventually, Speaker Alban Bagbin reversed the deputy speaker's decision, assigning the Lands and Natural Resources Committee, with oversight from key leaders.



