Londoners sentenced for smuggling cannabis from Ghana in sacks of Gari powder

The cannabis was discovered in a shipping container at Tilbury Docks

Four Londoners have been sentenced for smuggling 1,500 kilos of cannabis from Ghana into the UK, hidden in sacks of cassava flour.

Daniel Yeboah received a five-year sentence, while Edward Adjei was sentenced to four years at Southwark Crown Court.



Kristoffen Baidoo and Kwaku Bonsu, who absconded before trial, were sentenced in absentia to ten and seven years, respectively.

The cannabis was discovered in a shipping container at Tilbury Docks, with a street value of approximately £4.3 million.



Authorities are working to locate Baidoo and Bonsu to ensure they serve their sentences.



Read full article