Lydia Alhassan provides free transport for University of Ghana students heading home

Lydia Seyram Alhassan with some students

Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, demonstrated her commitment to community support by providing free buses for University of Ghana (Legon) students traveling to various destinations for the break.

The beneficiaries included students heading to Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, and Tamale. Ms. Alhassan personally oversaw the initiative, being present at the school campus to bid the students farewell.



Taking to Facebook to announce the gesture, Ms. Alhassan emphasized the importance of supporting the community and making a positive impact together. Her actions were aimed at easing the travel burden on students and ensuring they reach their destinations safely and comfortably.



According to her, the initiative was part of her ongoing efforts to serve her constituents and contribute positively to their welfare.

Ms. Alhassan's actions also reflect her political ambitions, as she prepares to contest the upcoming elections and retain her seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP). She faces strong competition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, John Dumelo.



