MDAs, chiefs must collaborate to facilitate development – Oti Regional Minister

Mr Daniel Machator (middle) with staff of Nkwanta - South Municipal Assembly

Source: Ghana

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr. Daniel Machator, has emphasized the importance of collaboration between municipal and district assemblies (MDAs) and traditional authorities for effective development in the region.

Speaking at the end of his four-day tour in the Krachi-Nchumuru District, he highlighted the role of chiefs in mobilizing communities to support government programs.



He also urged assembly staff to improve their work attitudes, warning against "lackadaisical attitudes" that hinder productivity.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with ongoing projects and stressed the need for peace and dialogue to foster development in the region.



