MFWA wins 2024 World Justice Challenge Award

The Fourth Estate was recognized for its independent

Source: GNA

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)’s investigative journalism project, The Fourth Estate, has won the Media and Information category at the 2024 World Justice Challenge.

It was the only African project to secure an award this year, defeating entries from Argentina, Mexico, Albania, and Azerbaijan.



The Fourth Estate was recognized for its independent, research-based journalism that promotes the rule of law in Ghana.



Key achievements include exposing corruption, prompting public official asset declarations, and uncovering fraud.

The award includes a $20,000 cash prize and opportunities for global networking.



MFWA’s Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah, praised the win as a testament to journalism's role in fostering accountability and societal transformation.



