MOI to hold town hall meeting in Tamale

Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister for Information

Source: The Chronicle

The Ministry of Information will host the 3rd Town Hall Meeting and Exhibition on October 8, 2024, at the GNAT Hall in Tamale.

This event will focus on key sectors like healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.



Government officials, including the Northern Regional Minister and deputies from agriculture and finance, will address public questions.

The theme is “Regional Revitalisation: Government’s Commitment to Growth, Development and Prosperity,” aiming to enhance citizen engagement and promote inclusive governance.



The initiative seeks to decentralize communication and strengthen ties between the government and the public.



Read full article