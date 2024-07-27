MTN Ghana achieves 80% completion of nationwide network upgrade

MTN Ghana announced it has completed 80% of its network upgrade, which commenced in June 2024 and is set to finish by August 2024.

The upgrade involves replacing existing mobile network infrastructure with more efficient and environmentally friendly equipment. Thomas Motlepa, MTN Ghana's Chief Technical Officer, highlighted the company's commitment to delivering superior network services to its customers.



“Our customers remain at the core of our business. This upgrade will ensure that we have a more reliable and robust network and help to achieve network virtualization and increased capacity for optimum service delivery,” Motlepa stated.

He expressed gratitude to stakeholders and customers for their patience during intermittent disruptions. MTN Ghana advised customers experiencing service issues to call its toll-free number 100 or reach out via social media.



MTN is on track to invest $1 billion in its network by 2025, continuing to expand coverage, enhance customer data experience, and promote sustainable practices.