Madina MP launches 2024 campaign with unity call to restore NDC

Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, launched his 2024 campaign with a strong call for unity to bring the National Democratic Congress (NDC) back to power.

He criticized the NPP's leadership, accusing them of prioritizing personal interests over national welfare, which he believes has contributed to the nation's challenges.



Under the theme "Building the Ghana We Want," Sosu urged voters to support him in retaining the parliamentary seat for the NDC and expressed confidence in winning the electorate's backing.



He emphasized the importance of electing John Dramani Mahama as president.



The campaign launch also unveiled the NDC's new office, symbolizing a commitment to efficient administrative operations in the constituency.

Sosu highlighted several youth empowerment initiatives, including skills training, educational support, and community development projects, aimed at reducing unemployment and promoting economic prosperity.



Reflecting on his tenure, Sosu listed accomplishments in education, health, infrastructure, and community services, highlighting improved access to essential facilities like water and electricity. Despite these achievements, he urged party members to remain diligent and focused on securing victory in the upcoming elections.



The event, attended by notable figures such as Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and Mr. Sofo Awudu Azorka, featured a procession for the NDC's 24-Hour Economy walk, showcasing grassroots support for the party's vision and objectives.