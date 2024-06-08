Madina NDC: Independent candidate withdraws from race

MP for Madina in a hand shake with Prince Moses Zakaria

Independent candidate Prince Moses Zakaria has withdrawn from the Madina parliamentary race, citing the need to support the NDC and John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Zakaria stated that his decision was based on the current political landscape and the needs of the Madina constituency, believing that stepping aside would benefit both his campaign and the constituents

He thanked supporters and vowed to remain active in community initiatives.



