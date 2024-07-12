Mahama Ayariga commissions 42 drilled boreholes in Bawku Central

Previously, residents in these areas relied on often contaminated wells

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, has commissioned 42 boreholes in 32 communities in the Upper East Region's Bawku municipality.

Previously, residents in these areas relied on often contaminated wells.



The boreholes aim to alleviate water shortages and provide clean drinking water, especially during the dry season.

The project, funded by Ayariga, his friends, and his common fund, was completed in five months.



Residents, including assembly member Akuka Mohammed Zakari and beneficiary Rakiayatu Abugri, expressed their gratitude, noting the improved access to water and the safety benefits for women and children.



Read full article