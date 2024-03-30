Mahama Ayariga supports Attorney-General's decision on expedited hearing of Dafeamekpor case

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has supported the Attorney-General's decision not to notify lawyers of South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor for an expedited hearing of the suit against the consideration of new ministers.

Ayariga, also a lawyer, stated that the AG did not violate any laws by not notifying Dafeamekpor's lawyers.



Ayariga clarified that the AG's decision was based on the need for a quick hearing, noting that there is a debate about whether serving the other party is legally mandatory.



He emphasized that while the AG did not breach any rules or laws, it may not be considered entirely appropriate.



Attorney-General Godfred Dame had applied for a speedy hearing of the injunction application filed by Dafeamekpor against the consideration of ministerial nominees.



Dame defended the expedited hearing, citing provisions in the Court Act and the Constitution that allow a party to apply for an expeditious hearing of a case.



The AG's actions drew criticism from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which accused Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornor of bias in scheduling political cases in the Supreme Court. The NDC was concerned about the hearing of Dafeamekpor's case ahead of other cases.

In an interview on TV3, Ayariga refrained from blaming Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornor for the expedited hearing.



“This is purely an administrative matter that the Chief Justice will have to determine. I honestly will not fault the Chief Justice or the Supreme Court in this matter,” he said.



“I am happy the speaker’s lawyers have also taken the steps the Attorney-General took to write to the Chief Justice to demand an expedited hearing. It is the reaction of the Chief Justice in this instance that it will be determined whether the Chief Justice is biased or not.



“So I will not rush in passing judgment about the conduct of the Chief Justice because the A-G has a good defense,” he added.



He noted that the reaction of the Chief Justice to the application filed by the Speaker of Parliament's lawyers for an expedited hearing of the anti-gay bill suit would determine if she is biased.