Mahama and Bawumia must present their plans to tackle Galamsey- Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, President of the Atta Mills Institute, has called for a transformational approach to address Ghana’s challenges, particularly illegal mining (galamsey).

He emphasized that after 32 years of the 4th Republic—equally shared between the NDC and NPP—Ghanaians must demand comprehensive solutions beyond partisan politics.



He urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Mahama, likely contenders in the next presidential election, to present clear plans to tackle galamsey.

Anyidoho compared the crisis to a chronic disease, stressing the need for collaborative and sustainable strategies to protect Ghana’s environment and ensure development.



