Mahama begins 4-day tour of the Volta Region

WhatsApp Image 2024 08 13 At 17 His #Mahama4Change2024 tour focuses on inclusive community engagement

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flag bearer, has begun a four-day campaign tour in the Volta Region, emphasizing his party's historic contributions to regional development.

His #Mahama4Change2024 tour focuses on inclusive community engagement, with plans to meet traditional and religious leaders, market women, and youth.

Mahama's campaign underscores his commitment to the region's social and economic progress.

On the first day, he will visit various locations, including Dededo, the Asogli Traditional Council, and Ho Technical University, reinforcing his vision for a unified and developed Ghana.

Source: starrfm.com.gh