Mahama begins campaign tour of Northern Region today

John Dramani Mahama

NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama will kick off his Northern Region campaign on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Starting in Chereponi in the North East region, he will visit Saboba and other towns, meeting with traditional leaders, youth, and traders.



Mahama will hold community durbars in Saboba and Tatale and wrap up the day with an engagement in Zabzugu.

This tour gives Mahama a chance to outline his vision for rescuing the country from challenges he attributes to the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.



