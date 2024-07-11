Mahama cannot explain his own 24-hour economy policy – Bawumia

Bawumia and Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flag bearer, has ridiculed NDC's John Mahama, claiming he cannot explain his own 24-hour economy policy.

Mahama's initiative aims to create jobs and improve living standards by enabling businesses to operate in three shifts daily, with supportive labor laws and tax incentives.



However, Bawumia criticized the proposal as vague during a Youth Connect event, challenging Mahama to a public debate to scrutinize their policies.

Bawumia asserted, "He cannot explain it; it's as empty as an empty barrel," and emphasized the need for a public policy debate to inform voters.



