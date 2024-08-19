Mahama clarifies ‘No Fees Stress’ policy

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Ghanaian Times

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer for the 2024 election, has unveiled the party's "No Fees Stress" policy.

If elected, the NDC will absorb academic user facility fees for first-year students at public tertiary institutions, aiming to alleviate financial burdens on students and their families.



This initiative is projected to cost between GH¢270 million and GH¢290 million annually. Mahama criticized the current government’s spending and pledged to fund this policy through reductions in wasteful expenditures.

Additionally, he promised to improve infrastructure and development in the Volta and Oti Regions, including market construction and road expansions.



