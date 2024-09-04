Mahama committed to empowering Ghanaian women – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang called for trust in Mr. Mahama's ability to deliver on his promises

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has emphasized the NDC's commitment to empowering women financially and promoting their cause.

She highlighted Mr. John Dramani Mahama's pledge to establish a Women’s Development Bank, which would offer women, including those in various business sectors, access to soft loans and capital for start-ups.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang called for trust in Mr. Mahama's ability to deliver on his promises and urged the constituents to reconsider their voting pattern in the upcoming elections to bring development to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency.



