Mahama criticizes Opoku Prempeh's dismissive stance on load-shedding timetable

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has voiced strong criticism against Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's dismissive remarks regarding calls for a load-shedding timetable amid Ghana's recent power outages.

Addressing members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Mahama condemned the minister's comments as disrespectful and urged the government to promptly address the country's power crisis.



Mahama emphasized the importance of a responsible government providing a schedule to enable citizens and businesses to plan effectively amidst the erratic power situation. He pointed out the challenges faced by businesses and households in planning due to the unpredictable power supply.



Highlighting the root causes of the power crisis, Mahama cited mismanagement of generating assets and collateralization of ESLA funds intended for debt financing. He called for accountability and proactive measures to tackle the issue rather than dismissing citizens' concerns.

"While citizens demand a schedule to enable them to plan which is the least the responsible government should be doing, Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was one of the frontline participants of the ‘Dumsor must stop campaign’, while in opposition is reported to have said, those asking for a load-shedding timetable wish ill for the country and they should publish their schedule.



"This is most disrespectful to Ghanaians and the customers of electric power. There is absolutely no doubt that businesses strive in a stable macroeconomic environment where revenue measures are designed to motivate the local production for growth and fiscal consolidation," Mahama said.