Mahama enskinned as Chief of Peace in Walewale

John Dramani Mahama 34f.png John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama was enskinned as the Chief of Peace, titled Chief of Suhudoorana, by Chief Duuraana Abudu of Walewale in Ghana's North-East Region last Monday.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live