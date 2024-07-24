Mahama enskinned as Chief of Peace in Walewale

John Dramani Mahama was enskinned as the Chief of Peace, titled Chief of Suhudoorana, by Chief Duuraana Abudu of Walewale in Ghana's North-East Region last Monday.

The brief enskinment ceremony at Duuraana’s Palace acknowledged Mahama's contributions to maintaining peace across Ghana. Chief Abudu praised Mahama for his peaceful demeanor and dedication to unity, tracing his journey from a Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi to becoming Ghana's President.



Chief Abudu highlighted Mahama’s reputation as a peaceful leader, recognized both nationally and internationally, and commended his honesty and integrity. He urged Mahama to uphold these qualities to improve Ghana if elected in the 2024 elections. Additionally, the chief requested the establishment of a police station, a tertiary institution, and a ministerial position for the region.

In his response, Mahama expressed gratitude and committed to ensuring peace before, during, and after the 2024 elections. He promised a peaceful campaign and cautioned the current administration against undermining the people's will.



Mahama was in the region for a fundraising dinner for the North-East Regional National Democratic Congress ahead of the 2024 elections, accompanied by former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and NDC Regional Chairman Tanko Ibrahim.