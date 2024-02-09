Mahama holds NPP accountable for economic woes, rejects attempts to shift blame

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama asserted that no member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) can escape responsibility for Ghana's current economic challenges.

During a town hall meeting in Tamale as part of his "Building Ghana Tour," Mahama criticized NPP members for attempting to distance themselves from the economic situation they collectively contributed to.



He emphasized that all those who participated in decision-making and approved borrowings during their time in cabinet are accountable for the hardships and debts facing the country.



“None of them can escape responsibility, none of them because they have all been a part of this. They all sat in cabinet together, they all took those decisions together. Anytime they were going to borrow from the Eurobond market, they approved it in cabinet.”



“They sat in cabinet and approved it. In six years, you went and borrowed 13.5 billion dollars and you did nothing with it so today, you can’t come and tell us you are not part of it,” he said.

Mahama accused the NPP administration of mismanaging the economy and refuted claims of turning the corner, pointing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declaring Ghana's debt as unsustainable. He criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah for shifting focus from economic issues to championing digitalization.



"You inherited an economy that was doing well; it is you, by your mismanagement, your clueless Finance Minister, and your clueless head of the Economic Management Team who now want to run away from economic issues to become the champion of digitalisation; it is they who have created this mess," Mr Mahama said.



Looking ahead to the 2024 general elections, Mahama pledged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would work to restore the country's economy if elected. He challenged NPP members to learn from their mistakes and highlighted the need for a change in leadership to address Ghana's economic challenges.