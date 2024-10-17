Mahama kicks start a two-day campaign in Greater Accra today

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama will commence a two-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region on October 17, 2024.

The #Mahama4Change2024 campaign will start in Old Ningo within the Ningo-Prampram constituency, covering Kpone Katamanso and Tema Central before concluding in Tema East.

Campaign spokesperson Joyce Bawah Mogtari stated that Mahama will participate in community engagement programs and meet with stakeholders in various communities, as well as discussions with individuals from both formal and informal sectors.



