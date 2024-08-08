Mahama makes a U-turn on the cancellation of Teacher and Nursing Trainees’ allowances

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Mynewsgh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reversed his previous decision to cancel allowances for teacher and nursing trainees, which he had replaced with loans to fund health infrastructure. Criticized for this move, Mahama now promises to reinstate the allowances if re-elected, while proposing an enhanced student loan system for future students.





