News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Mahama makes a U-turn on the cancellation of Teacher and Nursing Trainees’ allowances

Image 23.png John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reversed his previous decision to cancel allowances for teacher and nursing trainees, which he had replaced with loans to fund health infrastructure.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reversed his previous decision to cancel allowances for teacher and nursing trainees, which he had replaced with loans to fund health infrastructure. Criticized for this move, Mahama now promises to reinstate the allowances if re-elected, while proposing an enhanced student loan system for future students.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh