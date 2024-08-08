News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Mahama promises Namoo-Bongo road construction if elected

Image 23.png John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During his campaign tour in Namoo, Bongo District, Upper East Region, NDC 2024 presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama made a notable pledge to local residents.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live