Mahama promises Namoo-Bongo road construction if elected
John Dramani Mahama
During his campaign tour in Namoo, Bongo District, Upper East Region, NDC 2024 presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama made a notable pledge to local residents.
Mahama assured that if elected into power, he would prioritize the construction of the Namoo-Bongo road.
The former president emphasized that this infrastructure project is vital for boosting economic activities in the area.
Mahama's commitment highlights a focus on improving regional connectivity, which he believes will stimulate local business and enhance access to markets.
The road, which has been a long-standing demand of the community, is expected to facilitate trade and improve transportation for residents and neighbouring broader, Burkina Faso.
