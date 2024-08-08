Mahama promises Namoo-Bongo road construction if elected

During his campaign tour in Namoo, Bongo District, Upper East Region, NDC 2024 presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama made a notable pledge to local residents.

Mahama assured that if elected into power, he would prioritize the construction of the Namoo-Bongo road.



The former president emphasized that this infrastructure project is vital for boosting economic activities in the area.

Mahama's commitment highlights a focus on improving regional connectivity, which he believes will stimulate local business and enhance access to markets.



The road, which has been a long-standing demand of the community, is expected to facilitate trade and improve transportation for residents and neighbouring broader, Burkina Faso.



