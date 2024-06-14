Mahama promises support for artisans and vocational training if elected

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to implement a scheme benefiting master craftsmen and women if elected in the 2024 general elections. This initiative aims to support craftsmen in training apprentices and provide financial aid and start-up equipment to artisans.

Mahama highlighted his focus on technical and vocational education. In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 13, he praised the hardworking artisans he met during his journey to Sawla and Wa.



"I had an incredibly exciting experience on my way to Wa earlier today. Between Sawla and Wa, I made a few whistle-stops to interact with some passionate, hardworking artisans in the local communities.



"Their unwavering support and tireless dedication to their craft are not only awe-inspiring but even more the “appropriate technology” being used to serve their clients. Another reason why my government will prioritise technical and vocational education, implement a scheme to support master craftsmen and women to train apprentices and support artisans with funds and start-up equipment," Mahama wrote.

Mahama noted that the dedication of these artisans fuels his determination to elevate the country.



