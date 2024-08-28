News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
4

Mahama promises to establish a new airline in Ghana if elected

FileleScreenshot 2024 08 28 081228.png Despite earlier plans for Ghana Airlines to begin operations in 2023, the venture has stalled

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: TIG Post

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, has pledged to establish a new national airline if elected in December.

Speaking at the NDC manifesto launch in Winneba, Mahama also proposed transforming Ho Airport into an aviation training hub.

Despite earlier plans for Ghana Airlines to begin operations in 2023, the venture has stalled, with Ashanti Airlines still awaiting certification from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

Mahama’s plan aims to revive Ghana's aviation sector after previous national airlines collapsed, leaving a significant gap in the industry.

Read full article

Source: TIG Post