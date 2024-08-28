Mahama promises to establish a new airline in Ghana if elected

Despite earlier plans for Ghana Airlines to begin operations in 2023, the venture has stalled

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, has pledged to establish a new national airline if elected in December.

Speaking at the NDC manifesto launch in Winneba, Mahama also proposed transforming Ho Airport into an aviation training hub.



Despite earlier plans for Ghana Airlines to begin operations in 2023, the venture has stalled, with Ashanti Airlines still awaiting certification from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

Mahama’s plan aims to revive Ghana's aviation sector after previous national airlines collapsed, leaving a significant gap in the industry.



