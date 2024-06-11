News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Mahama proposes 24-hour economy to tackle unemployment and boost production

John Mahama 768x512 John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, criticized Ghana's current eight-hour work system, deeming it inadequate for economic revival.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live