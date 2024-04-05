Mahama reveals plan to merge transport, aviation, and railways ministries

John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has unveiled plans to consolidate the ministries of Transport, Aviation, and Railways into a single entity if he secures victory in the upcoming December elections and assumes office as president.

Mahama declared his intent to streamline government operations by merging these ministries during a recent address. He emphasized the goal of reducing the number of ministries to enhance efficiency and cut down on administrative costs.



Furthermore, Mahama announced his proposal to dissolve the Ministry of Sanitation, citing its perceived ineffectiveness in addressing sanitation challenges in the country. He criticized the ministry's performance, alleging a failure to fulfill its duties and resulting in the mismanagement of limited resources.

Expressing dismay over the deteriorating sanitation conditions, Mahama highlighted his belief that the country was cleaner when sanitation fell under the purview of Local Government rather than as a standalone ministry.