Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy will have implications for land administration – Expert

Dr. Gad Asorwoe Akwensivie

Source: 3news

Dr. Gad Asorwoe Akwensivie, a land expert and legal practitioner, has highlighted the potential benefits of John Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy for Ghana’s land administration.

Speaking at the 2024 Annual Real Estate Society Conference in Zambia, Dr. Akwensivie noted that a 24-hour system would help reduce the backlog of land registration applications and speed up services at agencies like the Lands Commission.



He believes this would improve Ghana’s business environment, boost foreign investment, and reduce reliance on middlemen.

Dr. Akwensivie also argued that faster land services would minimize land-related disputes and enhance judicial efficiency.



