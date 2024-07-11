News

Mahama’s father didn’t steal any generator – 98-year-old CPP Elder schools Abronye

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The 98-year-old sub-chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Gbenfuwura E.Y. Mahama, refuted allegations about former President John Mahama's father being sacked for stealing a generator.

The 98-year-old sub-chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Gbenfuwura E.Y. Mahama, refuted allegations about former President John Mahama's father being sacked for stealing a generator. He clarified that the generator was installed in the 1960s for the use of a Soviet geological team in Bole, leading to E.A. Mahama's reinstatement as a Minister after proving its legitimate use.



Source: www.mynewsgh.com