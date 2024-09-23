Mahama slams gov’t for textbook manipulation to revise nation’s history

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for attempting to distort Ghana's history for political purposes.

Speaking at an event in Nkroful marking the 115th birthday of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Mahama condemned efforts to downplay Nkrumah's contributions, especially through altered versions of history in school textbooks.

He emphasized that Ghana's history cannot be changed. Mahama also promised that, if elected, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would officially recognize the 'Journey to Nkroful' as a national event annually.



