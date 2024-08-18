News

Mahama stole his 24-Hour economy policy from our 2020 Manifesto – Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews

Screenshot 2024 08 18 044257.png Andrews also promised to eliminate port duties

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: happyghana.com

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, the Founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has accused NDC flagbearer John Mahama of plagiarizing his 2020 manifesto's "24-hour economy" policy.

Andrews claimed Mahama copied the idea of shifting work hours from 8-5 to various shifts, rebranding it as a "24-hour economy policy."

During GUM's manifesto launch, Andrews also promised to eliminate port duties within six months if elected, and vowed to provide free healthcare, electricity, and employment for all, regardless of qualifications.

He urged Ghanaians to trust in his leadership for economic improvement.

Source: happyghana.com