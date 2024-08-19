Mahama thinks he’s won already but he’ll be shocked – Napo

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has warned former President John Dramani Mahama not to assume victory in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking at the NPP manifesto launch in Takoradi, Dr. Prempeh, also known as "Napo," expressed confidence that NPP candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would win, despite Mahama's perceived confidence.

He vowed that the NPP would work tirelessly, from community to community, to ensure a victory and avoid past challenges like power outages and fuel shortages.



