Mahama to chair Obasanjo's book launch

The launch is scheduled for March 4, 2024, in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

The launch of a new book on leadership, "The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders", written by former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, will be chaired by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama also announced that he will be the Special Guest of Honour at an event honouring Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.

In a Facebook post, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer expressed his excitement to participate in these crucial conversations and stated that he will use the opportunity to discuss transformational leadership and good governance.



