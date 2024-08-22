News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Mahama to develop strategically an economic corridor linking the Volta and Oti Regions

MAHAMA ON EASTERN CRRD.png John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer for the NDC, has promised to develop a key economic corridor between the Volta and Oti Regions if elected.

His plans include upgrading major roads, such as the Ho to Aflao and eastern corridor roads, and constructing a modern market in Aflao.

Mahama also aims to boost agricultural production in the region, focusing on cassava, rice, cocoa, oil palm, and ginger.

He shared these commitments during his recent campaign tour of the Volta Region.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com