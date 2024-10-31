Mahama to host a governance forum today

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former President and NDC Presidential Candidate, will host a Governance Forum on October 31st at 6 p.m. on #MahamaConversations.

Under the theme "Resetting Ghana for Good Governance and Accountability," Mahama will discuss the nation's current governance challenges, citing injustice and economic hardship as critical issues.



He plans to outline initiatives for enhanced accountability, including a proposed Governance Advisory Council to improve political governance, combat corruption, and protect human rights.

The event will be broadcast on TV, radio, and online, including Mahama's social media platforms.



