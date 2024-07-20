Warning: include(scroll_nav.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /data/www/africaweb/layout/smartphone.top.php on line 568

Mahama to launch campaign on July 27

JM Campaign Launchcc.png John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 20 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has announced the party's campaign launch for the 2024 elections on July 27, 2024, during the Fit and Ready health walk in Accra.

Mahama emphasized that the campaign, starting in Tamale, would be a relentless effort involving all party members.

He urged everyone to actively participate by wearing NDC t-shirts, distributing leaflets, and spreading the party’s message in their communities. Mahama stressed that the campaign is a collective effort, not just the responsibility of campaign managers or task forces.

