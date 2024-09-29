Mahama to launch women’s manifesto & meet Christian leaders

Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will launch the NDC Women’s Manifesto

The Mahama 2024 campaign has announced a series of activities for NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama this week.

On September 30, Mahama and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will launch the NDC Women’s Manifesto at KNUST in Kumasi, highlighting their focus on women’s empowerment.



On October 1, Mahama will host a dialogue with Christian leaders in Accra to discuss faith-based unity and his plan to establish a National Day of Prayer.

He will then begin a four-day campaign tour of the North East and Savanna Regions to engage with Ghanaians on pressing economic issues.



Read full article