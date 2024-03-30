Mahama urges NDC youth to police polling stations for free and fair elections

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has announced plans to deploy party youth as agents to monitor polling stations nationwide for the upcoming December 7 elections.

This initiative aims to ensure the elections are conducted freely and fairly.



Speaking at the unveiling of the party’s National Youth Wing Secretariat and Campaign Office on Friday, March 29, 2024, Mahama emphasized the importance of the party's youth in safeguarding the electoral process. He called on them to participate in electoral training sessions to prepare for their roles in the elections.



Mahama highlighted the critical role of the NDC youth in maintaining vigilance during the electoral process. He stressed that their active involvement as polling station agents is crucial for the party's success in the elections.



The former president urged NDC youths to be prepared to monitor and police their respective polling stations on December 7, 2024. He emphasized that the party's campaign efforts would be futile if they fail to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

“If we don't police the polls, the objectives that we set ourselves will not happen. So we must work closely with the elections directorate.



“As many young people as possible must offer to become party agents, you must be trained to be party agents, at your polling station.



"We might have to move you from your polling station to other polling stations in order to beef up our presence in those areas.”



He further called on all members, including those from the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), to join this effort to secure victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections.