Mahama urges churches to partner with state in creating jobs for youth

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has encouraged the Church to collaborate with the state in creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking at the sixth council meeting of the Greater Accra East Region of the Assemblies of God, Mahama expresses concern about the rising rate of youth unemployment and suggested that churches could intervene by investing in sectors like livestock rearing, farming, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and financial services.



He emphasizes the need for a joint effort between the government and the private sector to create sustainable jobs.

Mahama also suggested that the Church could play a role in ensuring free and fair elections by deploying non-partisan observers.



