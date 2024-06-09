News

Mahama vows to exempt canoe and artisanal fishermen from closed season

John Mahama 3.png John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 9 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flag bearer, has pledged to exempt canoe and artisanal fishermen from the annual closed-season program if he becomes president.

