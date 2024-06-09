Mahama vows to exempt canoe and artisanal fishermen from closed season

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flag bearer, has pledged to exempt canoe and artisanal fishermen from the annual closed-season program if he becomes president.

The closed season, which targets artisanal and inshore fleets, aims to protect fish stocks and boost their population.



Mahama believes these fishermen groups do not significantly contribute to the decline in fish stocks.

He also plans to reorganize Landing Beach Committees to address distribution irregularities of fishing gear and premix fuel, ensuring they are not politically affiliated.



Read full article