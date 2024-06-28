Mahama vows to prioritise Rent Control Bill and affordable housing if elected

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to prioritise the passage of the Rent Control Bill if elected in the upcoming election. His aim is to protect tenants from the financial strain of paying more than one year's rent in advance.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 28, the former president expressed solidarity with Ghana's 19 million renters, emphasising his commitment to improving housing conditions as a cornerstone of his vision for the country's future.



"Housing is a crucial need, and my government will work tirelessly to develop SOCIAL HOUSING that is truly affordable and accessible for ordinary Ghanaians. That will be one of my legacies as President," Mahama stated.



He also assured that his administration would push for the Rent Control Bill to be passed into law to prevent tenants from being unfairly burdened with paying more than one year's rent in advance.

"I deeply empathise with the 19 million people in Ghana who are renting and committed to building a brighter future for all Ghanaians, with housing being a pivotal aspect of that," Mahama posted.



