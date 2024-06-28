News

News
Mahama vows to prioritise Rent Control Bill and affordable housing if elected

John Mahama 768x512 John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to prioritise the passage of the Rent Control Bill if elected in the upcoming election. His aim is to protect tenants from the financial strain of paying more than one year's rent in advance.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live